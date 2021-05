The home of the Lexington County Blowfish is serving as the site for the Region X Division I baseball tournament. The 2 finalists were decided Sunday afternoon at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Top seed Florence/Darlington Technical College defeated Louisburg College 8-3 to advance to Monday's 1 pm Friday. This set up an elimination game between Louisburg and Spartanburg Methodist to determine the other finalist. Spartanburg Methodist came away with a 12-8 victory and will need to defeat the Stingers twice to claim the title. If a 2nd game is necessary, it will take place at 4:30 pm Monday.