I graduated last year, in the middle of the lockdown, through a Google Meet call in my living room. It felt surreal to see my friends and classmates through a screen rather than in the amphitheatre of my university where we’d gather to secretly sip on Coke mixed with rum, after which we’d run to abandoned spaces within the campus to smoke cigarettes. Unfortunately for me, and thankfully for my lungs, the first lockdown in 2020 made me abruptly break up with smoking and drinking. “When all of this is over,” my friends would say this time last year, “we’ll meet again for one last drink at the amphitheatre.”