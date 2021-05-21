newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Toyota Clean Assist aims to make your PHEV's electric energy greener

By Zac Palmer
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many circumstances, charging your EV or PHEV still pulls energy from fossil fuel-based energy sources. And while the evidence shows that this is still better for the planet than running around in a gasoline car, there's still room for improvement. Toyota recognizes this very real issue and just introduced a workaround solution for its plug-in hybrid owners to be part of a solution. It’s called Clean Assist, and while it’s only available for California car owners, the idea has some potential to appear elsewhere later.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Energy#Phev#Electric Prius#Hybrid Car#Toyota Prius#Prius Owners#Phev#Toyota Clean Assist#Rav4#Ev Incentives#Green Energy#Energy Sources#Evs#Fuel#Prius Prime#Electricity#Fossil Fuels#California Car Owners#Autoblog#Standard Credits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCarscoops

BMW M’s Electric Sound, Subaru’s First EV, 1012 HP Hennessey Challenger, Toyota GR Super Sport Hypercar: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Some drivers along the East Coast have been panic buying fuel as numerous gas stations started to run dry. The reason is a recent ransomware cyberattack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline, which provides almost half of the East Coast’s gasoline and diesel supply.
California Stateconceptcarz.com

New Clean Assist Program Allows Carbon Free Charging for Toyota Plug In Owners in California

•Available for eligible Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime owners in California. •Allows for 100% of charging energy matched with renewable electricity. Reducing your carbon footprint has never been easier, or less expensive, thanks to the new Clean Assist program from Toyota. Clean Assist allows eligible owners of the Prius Prime or RAV4 Prime in California to offset their vehicle charging with 100% renewable energy no matter where the vehicles are plugged in. And there's no cost to participate in program.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Clean electricity standard: A boost for coal?

The inclusion of natural gas in a potential clean electricity standard has emerged as a flashpoint in the national energy debate. But while some are calling for a mandate that excludes the fossil fuel, others warn that could lead to an unintended side effect: more coal. Over 600 environmental and...
Congress & CourtsElko Daily Free Press

Massive clean energy bill expanding transmission, electric car charging stations gets first hearing; resorts opposed

Heralded as a transformative step to move Nevada toward greatly reduced carbon emissions through massive expansions in transmission and electric vehicle infrastructure, state lawmakers heard the first details of the legislative session’s biggest energy policy bill with just two weeks to go before the end of session. Sponsored by Sen....
CarsAutoExpress

Toyota Proace Electric van review

Toyota's first all-electric vehicle for sale in the UK isn't a car. It's this, the Proace Electric van. It's the electrified version of the diesel Proace, and it's a fast-track for Toyota - a company famous for its hybrids – to get an EV to market. That's because, like the diesel Proace, the Proace Electric is a badge-engineered variant of the Citroen e-Dispatch, Vauxhall Vivaro-e and Peugeot e-Expert vans that are produced by the PSA Group (now part of Stellantis). While the Toyota mainly constitutes a rebadge, that's no bad thing at all, because it means it's one of the best electric vans for sale in the UK.
AgricultureCNN

These electric self-driving tractors could make farming much greener

London (CNN Business) — A startup based in California says it can help farmers be greener and more profitable by offering what it describes as the world's first fully electric, self-driving tractor. The compact tractor can be programmed to perform tasks such as plowing, harvesting and mowing, and can operate...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

How Green Energy Will Transform The Ranks Of The World’s Biggest Electric Generators

Judging from the hype, the world’s energy sector has embarked on a transitional journey to a clean, green, low-carbon future powered by windmills and solar panels. It’s going to be a long trip. According to the International Energy Agency, we still derive an incredible 80% of our primary energy from fossil fuels—with oil contributing 32%, coal 27% and natural gas 23%.
IndustryThe Christian Science Monitor

Can freight trucks pull their weight in lowering carbon emissions?

“It blows my mind. I hope it’ll blow yours.”. So said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, after leaping out of his company’s new offering onto a stage, greeted by adoring applause from a sea of fans, back in 2017. The vehicle in question – while electric, of course – was...
TrafficPost-Journal

Electric Highway Coalition, National Grid Bringing More Car Charging Stations

National Grid has joined seven major utilities in the Electric Highway Coalition, which will enable more electric vehicle charging stations near highways across the United States. With more charging stations, more drivers may adopt EVs and existing EV drivers can travel longer distances without range anxiety. Each utility within the...
CarsCleanTechnica

The Important Differences In Approach To Power Steering for EVs (& All Vehicles)

Steering is an underrated thing in cars, especially electric cars. We can get so worked up about horsepower and torque numbers, range, charging speeds, and 0-60 times that we forget to think about other things. All of the big numbers we see are basically connected to the accelerator and brake pedals, but it’s easy to forget about the thing we use the most: the steering wheel.
CarsJalopnik

Fisker Says It's Making An Electric Popemobile

Fisker claims this popemobile will be the first electric one, though that isn’t quite accurate. In any case, it is based on the Fisker Ocean, which is Fisker’s would-be Tesla Model Y fighter. As far as publicity stunts go, Fisker has really nailed it. From Fisker:. “I got inspired reading...
CarsCNET

Subaru's first electric car will be the Solterra EV, a Toyota BZ4X twin

When it comes to their first mass-market EVs, Toyota and Subaru will do things together. We saw Toyota's upcoming BZ4X last month, but now it's nearly Subaru's turn to show its version of the electric SUV, and we know it'll wear the Solterra name. The Japanese automaker revealed the first teaser image of the electric car on Tuesday, though the shadows do a swell job hiding the Solterra's details.
San Francisco, CAsandiegocountynews.com

CPUC issues proposals to ensure electric grid reliability and meet clean energy goals

San Francisco, CA–The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in ongoing efforts to ensure electricity reliability in the state and meet clean energy goals, today issued two proposals that would order utilities to procure 11,500 megawatts (MW) of new electricity resources to come online between the years 2023 and 2026, enough to power approximately 2.5 million homes, with almost all of the resources procured coming from zero-emitting sources.
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Clean energy innovation is a worthy investment

In December, the Energy Act of 2020 passed into law with bipartisan support. The law authorized research, development and demonstration (RD&D) funding for advanced technologies that have the potential to make waves in our country’s energy infrastructure. The earmarked technologies, among them advanced nuclear, carbon capture and energy storage, have considerable potential to reduce electricity supply costs and pollutant emissions.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Lexus plans US-market plug-in hybrid in 2021, battery electric in 2022

Lexus will begin launching its first mass-market plug-in hybrid later this year, followed by a dedicated battery-electric model in 2022, the automaker said last week in a press release announcing two million global electrified-vehicle sales. Plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models are part of a larger "Lexus Electrified" plan. Announced in...