Toyota Clean Assist aims to make your PHEV's electric energy greener

Toyota's first all-electric vehicle for sale in the UK isn't a car. It's this, the Proace Electric van. It's the electrified version of the diesel Proace, and it's a fast-track for Toyota - a company famous for its hybrids – to get an EV to market. That's because, like the diesel Proace, the Proace Electric is a badge-engineered variant of the Citroen e-Dispatch, Vauxhall Vivaro-e and Peugeot e-Expert vans that are produced by the PSA Group (now part of Stellantis). While the Toyota mainly constitutes a rebadge, that's no bad thing at all, because it means it's one of the best electric vans for sale in the UK.