newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Body Of Missing CT Mom Found, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Pxq7_0a7RPjDE00
The body of missing mom Jessica Edwards has been found in East Hartford. Photo Credit: South Windsor Police

The body of a missing Connecticut mother who hasn't been seen in 12 days has been found.

Jessica Edwards of South Windsor, who has been missing for 12 days, was found Friday, May 21 in an East Hartford neighborhood.

Edwards, 30, the mother of a 7-month-old boy, was last seen on Mother's Day when she visited her sister and mother in East Hartford, said South Winsdor PD Sergeant Mark Cleverdon.

Police said her husband told officers that she left their condominium early the next day and hasn't been seen since.

When she left, she did not take her own vehicle and her phone was off, police have said.

Her case has made national headlines as officers search for the young mother.

Cleverdon said the department would reveal more about the discovery of her body.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
99K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
South Windsor, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
South Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Police Sergeant#South Winsdor Pd#Mother#Husband#Officers Search#Reveal#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Teenagers Shot In York, Say Police

Two teenagers were shot in York on Sunday, according to city police. The victims--a 19-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman-- were shot at the intersection of South Queen Street and East College Avenue at approximately 4:42 p.m., say York City police. They were transported to an area hospital. Both victims...
Downingtown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

State Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Takes Fatal Leap From Route 322 Bridge In Downingtown

A 17-year-old boy took a fatal leap from the Route 322 bridge in Downingtown (Chester County) Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice. Lanes in both directions on Route 322 between Bradford Avenue and Downingtown Pike were reopened as of 4:35 p.m. after being closed for nearly two and a half hours, according to Assistant Director for External Liaison and Public Information Patty Mains.
Englewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Gunfire, Stabbing Mark Raucous Night In Englewood

Shots were fired in one part of the city and a man accused of domestic violence was wounded in another during a tumultuous night Sunday in Englewood. The injured suspect apparently was cut with a knife at the Rock Creek Terrace Apartments south of Route 4 around 9:30 p.m. He...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Funeral Home In Western Mass

A fire broke out at a Western Massachusetts funeral home. First responders in Franklin County were dispatched to the Kostanski Funeral Home on Federal Street in Greenfield at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, May 24, where there was a reported fire inside the structure. It is unclear what caused the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 55-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By Pennsylvania State Police Trooper

Authorities have released the name of the 55-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania State Trooper Sunday afternoon. Troopers from the Troop M Belfast barracks responded to 940 Berger Road in Williams township for a 911 call related to a disturbance in the area when they were met with Edward James Shadder outside the home around 2:30 p.m., Trooper Nathan Branosky and the Northampton County DA's Office said.
Oxford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Warren County Man, 29, Deprived Animals Of Water, Shelter, Police Say

A Warren County man has been accused of animal cruelty after he failed to give water or provide proper shelter to a dog and rabbit in his care, authorities said. Officers responded to Timothy Pruden Jr.’s home on the 200 block of Axford Avenue in Oxford to investigate the report of animal cruelty on May 18, according to Washington Township Police.