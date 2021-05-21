Sinclairville man dies in motorcycle crash
A Sinclairville man lost his life in a motorcycle crash in the town of Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to the crash on Rood Road shortly before 2 pm. An investigation revealed that 45-year-old Edward McAlister was operating the motorcycle south on Rood Road, when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway and crashed. Deputies and EMS gave medical aid to McAlister, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Chautauqua County coroner. Firefighters from Sinclairville and Gerry assisted at the scene.chautauquatoday.com