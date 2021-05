The U.S. Highway 30 project near North Bend had a portion completed Tuesday, opening up access at several points for the new four-lane highway. “All we opened up was from Highway 79 west,” said Mick Jacobs, highway project manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Southbound traffic coming from Snyder who wants to go to Columbus can now turn right and go on the new alignment all the way to Schuyler.”