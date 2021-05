Is Crysis 2 Remaster really in the pipeline? Crytek shared the first alleged screenshot from the game on Twitter. Just yesterday, we informed about a teaser posted on Crysis' official Twitter account, supposedly confirming last year's data leak at Crytek, in which work on a remaster of the second and third instalment of the series was revealed. Yesterday we could have been skeptical about the "clue", but today we can be almost sure that Crysis 2 Remastered is being made - the first potential screenshot has been revealed.