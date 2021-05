Toho Water Authority (Toho) kicked off Drinking Water Week by encouraging customers to recognize their tap water is: “There When You Need It.” For over 40 years, the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week – a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to recognize the vital role water plays in our daily lives. This year's celebration was recognized May 2-8, 2021. To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond encouraged consumers to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure.