Clean color blocking makes its way onto this new colorway of the Nike Air Max 2090 which is part of Nike’s spring 2020 lineup. Covered in a predominantly white hue all over the upper, this Nike Air Max 2090 utilizes a combination of mesh, textile leather, and a fleece-like material throughout. To contrast the white upper we see red, black, and grey accents on the branding, tongue, inner liner, and heel. The same hues land on the midsole and the rubber outsole to cap off the design. Fans of the Nike Air Max 2090 can look for this colorway to drop in the near future for a price tag of $150. Will you cop?