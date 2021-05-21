newsbreak-logo
NBA

Jimmy Butler's agent unloads on reporter Shams Charania

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
On the eve of the NBA Playoffs, Jimmy Butler’s agent is in a spat with one of the league’s most prominent reporters. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that there have been “testy moments” between Butler and the Miami Heat coaching staff this season. This was hotly disputed by Butler’s agent Bernie Lee, who said the report was “not reality.” He then took direct aim at Charania and his penchant for reporting injury news, calling the reporter a “click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of s–t” as part of a profanity-laced reply.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

