The University of Kentucky is embarking on a new clinical trial to study how effective COVID-19 vaccines are at reducing the rates of transmission among young adults. “The study really aims to answer that question: if you get a vaccine . . . is there still a chance you might be asymptomatically infected, [and] is there still a chance you might pass that infection along to someone around you who is not immunized?” Dr. Christopher Simmons, one of the study’s co-investigators, said Monday.