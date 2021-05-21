newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Outdoor recreation is a challenge for differently abled, even when accessibility is promised

Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before embarking on the Mason-Greenville Rail Trail, Aislinn Graves proudly showed off her straw boater hat, full of pins from national parks from all over the country. “Most little girls, they want to grow up to be a nurse, or a ballerina,” Aislinn, who’d visited most of the national parks west of the Mississippi by the time she was seven years old, said. “Me, I wanted to be a national park ranger.”

www.concordmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mental Health Issues#Disability#Depression#National Parks#Heald Tract#New Ipswich#Accessible Recreation#Accessibility#Handicapped People#Disabilities Act#Wheelchairs#Mobility Issues#Mobility Aids#Winter Hiking#Walking#Veterans#Universal Design#Nature#All Terrain Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Hiking
Related
CollegesTwin Falls Times-News

College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Recreation Calendar, May 2021

Join us at Dierkes Lake for some top rope climbing! We will set up a range of climbs that vary in difficulty every two weeks for you to come and learn to climb outside, not have to carry your own gear, or just to climb with lots of different people! We will also have climbing shoes, harnesses, and helmets available as well as a facilitator to teach top rope belaying. There is no reservation required, just show up, sign in, pass a belay test, and get climbing! After you are done climbing, join the Magic Valley Gear Exchange BBQ.
TennisRepublic

Canada’s largest province keeps ban on outdoor recreation

TORONTO — Ontario’s premier is keeping outdoor recreational activities like golf courses closed for at least two more weeks despite calls by health officials to resume them for physical and mental health. Premier Doug Ford on Thursday extended what he calls a “stay-at-home” order for Canada’s largest province until at...
CollegesThe Mountaineer

WCU launches new program to bolster outdoor recreation industry

Western Carolina University has developed a new training module geared for the outdoor recreation industry in WNC. The goal behind the program is to usher in a new era of growth and success in the outdoor recreation industry. Participants will learn skills to grow their businesses, sharpen their leadership skills, design and develop unique outdoor products, and shape the future of the outdoor industry.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

How the Founder of Disabled Hikers Is Advocating for Accessibility in the Outdoors

We’re dedicating our May features to the outdoors and adventure. In 2020, we saw more people get outside, eager for a breath of fresh air after challenging spring, taking up new activities and blazing new trails. Now, in 2021, read our features to learn more about 15 outdoor skills you should master, the best state parks across the country, a new trend of hotels opening near formerly remote national parks, and one person’s quest to make outdoor experiences accessible for all.
HobbiesFlathead Beacon

Coming Together to Protect Outdoor Recreation

Reading the story about hunting and fishing license requests at an all-time high inspired me to write. I agree with the director of the Fish, Wildlife and Parks: anglers and hunters are important partners in managing and protecting Montana’s natural resources. All outdoor recreation enthusiasts from snowmobilers to skiers to...
AdvocacyPosted by
outsidemagazine

A Nonprofit Push for Outdoor Access in the Northeast

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. On a weekday morning in...
Teton, IDbyuiscroll.org

Recreate responsibly: Respect the outdoors

A bear is crossing the road. Your Instagram story is empty and ready for grizzly content. The next step you take seems obvious: hop out of your car and snag a picture. Visitors to Grand Teton National Park can get so excited about sights in the park that they forget to follow proper safety precautions.
Farmington, MEArgus Press

Northern New England towns to get outdoor recreation boost

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Communities and organizations around northern New England will benefit from more than $300,000 in grants that are designed to help more people get outdoors for recreation. The money is from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative, which is a project of the Northern Forest Center in...
Tennisipolitics.ca

Ontario NDP to force vote on reopening outdoor recreational spaces

Ontario’s NDP will force a vote on Monday in the legislature to “safely reopen” outdoor recreational spaces, the party’s deputy leader said on Friday. After Premier Doug Ford announced a two-week extension of Ontario’s stay-at-home order on Thursday, NDP MPP Sara Singh, the party’s deputy leader, on Friday called on the government to reopen outdoor recreational spaces, such as cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, skate parks and golf courses.
Politicstheirregular.com

Two local groups awarded grants to improve outdoor recreation opportunities

CONCORD, N.H. — Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. “This year’s funded projects include all kinds of trail development, from accessible community trails to mountain biking and an arts trail, as well beginner-level...
Colorado Statesudrum.com

Outdoor recreation contributes $28 billion to Colorado's economy annually

As Governor, HickenlooperÂ signed into law a bill creating Colorado Public Lands Day, first state to do so.Â Hick's CORE Act will protect 400,000 acres of Colorado public lands.Â. To celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day, U.S. Senator John HickenlooperÂ recentlyÂ joined outdoor recreation and conservation advocates to float down the...
Lifestylemountainviewtoday.ca

Study aims for feedback on outdoor recreation on Albertan Crown lands

BOW VALLEY – A new study is aiming to get feedback on how Albertans recreate outdoors on Crown land in an effort to gauge the economic impact it makes regionally and across the province. The survey is being run by the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta, a not-for-profit advocacy group,...
bradfordtoday.ca

ONTARIO: Reopening outdoor recreational sites should focus on equity, access, advocates say

TORONTO — Ontario golfers have been pushing the province to reopen courses ordered closed while the province is under stay-at-home orders, but some observers say access to outdoor recreational facilities serving a wider population should be just as high on the agenda. Doctors and recreational facility administrators say Canadians need...