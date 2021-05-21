Outdoor recreation is a challenge for differently abled, even when accessibility is promised

Join us at Dierkes Lake for some top rope climbing! We will set up a range of climbs that vary in difficulty every two weeks for you to come and learn to climb outside, not have to carry your own gear, or just to climb with lots of different people! We will also have climbing shoes, harnesses, and helmets available as well as a facilitator to teach top rope belaying. There is no reservation required, just show up, sign in, pass a belay test, and get climbing! After you are done climbing, join the Magic Valley Gear Exchange BBQ.