Outdoor recreation is a challenge for differently abled, even when accessibility is promised
Just before embarking on the Mason-Greenville Rail Trail, Aislinn Graves proudly showed off her straw boater hat, full of pins from national parks from all over the country. "Most little girls, they want to grow up to be a nurse, or a ballerina," Aislinn, who'd visited most of the national parks west of the Mississippi by the time she was seven years old, said. "Me, I wanted to be a national park ranger."