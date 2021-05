The Governor of Texas has signed a bill that makes it illegal to get an abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks into pregnancy, making it one of the earliest abortion bans of any state within the US. Coming into effect in September, Senate Bill 8 has been condemned by pro-choice activists and legal professionals who criticize it for being "unconstitutional", while the Texas lawmakers believe they are "fighting for the lives of the unborn".