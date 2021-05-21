Summer Music Camps

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Music is proceeding at this time with face-to-face, overnight camp experiences in accordance with CDC, State of Texas and Texas A&M University System guidelines. Camp participant and staff safety are the Music Department’s paramount concern. It is recommended that all camp staff, participants and guests wear a mask, particularly when in indoor musical settings, or at times in which social distancing is challenging. Camp administrators will post safety protocol information on or before June 1st, detailing modified social distancing guidelines, and all other health and safety enhancements. Camp meeting and rehearsal facilities will be routinely cleaned and sanitized by trained personnel to provide the safest possible environment for our guests. Room capacities have also been adjusted to fully comply with campus and System protocols.

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
In a 'Days' over Murphy memorabilia collection

“The first item that I collected was a ‘To Hell and Back’ window card,” said Audie Murphy memorabilia specialist and Greenville resident Larry Winters. “That was about 35 years ago.”. Since that original find, Winters has accumulated an astonishing assortment of material about Hunt County’s heroic World War II soldier...
Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
TAMUC Social Work Student Awarded Ima Hogg Scholarship

The Hogg Foundation for Mental Health recently selected A&M-Commerce graduate student, Amanda Gage, as a 2021 Ima Hogg Scholarship recipient. Gage will receive a one-time award of $5,000 to support her Master of Social Work studies before launching a career to provide mental health services to underserved, underrepresented individuals and communities in Texas.
Department of Art

In the Department of Art at A&M-Commerce, you will receive broad-based instruction in the foundation areas through increasingly specialized programs of study that emphasize personal concepts and technical refinement. We inspire and prepare you to excel in a variety of art professions and engage to in a life-long appreciation of the visual arts.
TAMUC Virtual Guest Lecturer Duncan Draws International Crowd

The Department of Curriculum and Instruction at A&M-Commerce hosted a guest lecture by Sandra Duncan, Ed.D., via Zoom on April 10. The virtual event drew a large, international attendance with 179 registrants from across the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. A noted author, Duncan presented The Honeycomb Hypothesis:...
Brand Guidelines

Our brand is more than a logo. It’s the feeling we leave behind when a prospective student heads home after their first campus tour or finishes a phone call with a financial aid counselor. It’s each email response to a current student who needs help. It’s our personality as an institution and the quality and reputation of the educational experience we provide. Simply put, it’s the sum of every individual’s perception and experience when they interact with us. Following the brand guidelines ensures that all of us in the university community present our brand to the world in a consistent, distinctive and compelling way.
FISH barbecue fundraiser to be drive-through event

The annual Hunt County Shared Ministries barbecue fundraiser is scheduled Friday in Greenville and Commerce. This year’s event will be a drive-through, with lunch scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and dinner offered between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville. Patrons should enter the parking lot from Stonewall Street.
NE Texas Children's Museum Expanding By 3,700 Square Feet

Sharline Freeman, director of the Northeast Texas Children's Museum, says the museum located in Commerce is expanding by 3,700 square feet within its facility, a former industrial building on 1000 Maple Street (Highway 11 East). The space will be occupied by a car-safety exhbit among other attractions.