Summer Music Camps

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Department of Music is proceeding at this time with face-to-face, overnight camp experiences in accordance with CDC, State of Texas and Texas A&M University System guidelines. Camp participant and staff safety are the Music Department’s paramount concern. It is recommended that all camp staff, participants and guests wear a mask, particularly when in indoor musical settings, or at times in which social distancing is challenging. Camp administrators will post safety protocol information on or before June 1st, detailing modified social distancing guidelines, and all other health and safety enhancements. Camp meeting and rehearsal facilities will be routinely cleaned and sanitized by trained personnel to provide the safest possible environment for our guests. Room capacities have also been adjusted to fully comply with campus and System protocols.