What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in June 2021

If you bought any expensive clothes you're thinking of returning, this is the time to do it, because returns are the theme of the week. Lucifer Season 5 is finally back with new episodes, Master of None drops its unexpected fourth season after a four-year hiatus, In Treatment is rebooting itself on HBO after more than a decade away, and, of course, the cast of Friends is returning to Central Perk. Over on network TV, it's a different story, as This Is Us is wrapping up its second-to-last season and signing off for the summer. Way to march to the beat of your own drum, This Is Us.