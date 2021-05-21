newsbreak-logo
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

By - Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum are excited to announce that they will be providing vaccinations on site at the Maritime Museum! The SBCPHD Mobile Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be on the front patio of the Museum in the Harbor at 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109 on May 27, 2021 from 9:30am-11:15am. No appointments are required. SBCPHD will be administering the J&J Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which is a single shot/dose vaccine.…

