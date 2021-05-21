newsbreak-logo
Nightwing #80 Review: A Winner

By Hannibal Tabu
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a wonderful eye for detail, outstanding dialogue, riveting visual storytelling, and a deft, careful plot, Nightwing #80 is a new era for the erstwhile Boy Wonder is a wonder to behold. Dick Grayson has a lot going on. The death of one of his father figures, Alfred Pennyworth, has...

bleedingcool.com
