newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle Township, NJ

Two new officers take the oath in Middle Township

By BILL BARLOW For The Press
Atlantic City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township has two new police officers, hired and sworn in at the same meeting at which the township recognized National Police Week. The Township Committee plans to return to in-person meetings soon, but for the past year, the only time the three members of the governing body have gathered for meetings inside Township Hall in Cape May Court House has been to swear in new officers, following a township tradition of having family members on hand for the ceremony.

pressofatlanticcity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cape May, NJ
Government
City
Middle Township, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
Middle Township, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oaths#Police Academy#Police Work#Committee Members#Police Violence#Service Members#The Township Committee#National Police Week#Township Police#Township Hall#Family Members#Court#Duties#Committeeman James Norris#Mayor Tim Donohue#Responsibilities#In Person Meetings#Deception#Badges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Middle Township, NJ987thecoast.com

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP TO ADDRESS WAYWARD SHOPPING CARTS MONDAY

The Middle Township Committee will address the issue of shopping carts from retail stores being found in various sections of the community. An ordinance appears on the agenda that will require on site shopping cart containment. The Committee will also go in to closed session to discuss a mutual aid agreement.
Cape May, NJCape May County Herald

Cape May Police Promote 3 in Department

CAPE MAY - Chief Dekon Fashaw detailed the promotion and reassignment of three Cape May police officers with a combined total of 40 years of service as veteran police officers in a swearing-in ceremony, led by Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager Michael Voll. According to a release, Joseph M....
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

Three Democrats seek to join Upper Township Committee

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Three Democratic candidates on Friday announced their candidacy for Township Committee. Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford announced their joint campaign in a news release, saying their goal is to "make commonsense common again." "We are at a crossroads, and Township Committee is on the verge of...
Middle Township, NJCape May County Herald

South 9 Bar and Grille Grand Opening

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Cape May County’s newest and largest restaurant was officially welcomed to Middle Township with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were the Board of Directors of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, Middle Township Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy, Committeeman Jim Norris, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen and Congressman Jeff Van Drew.
Long Branch, NJPosted by
WGAU

Veteran New Jersey cop arrested after meth lab found in basement

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer was arrested Saturday after officers were called to his house for a domestic disturbance and found a methamphetamine lab in his basement and shed. Long Branch police responded to a “domestic disturbance” around 10:36 p.m. at officer Christopher Walls’ home,...
Monroe Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally attacking N.J. woman, police say

A Monroe Township man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman he knew, police said. Deymis Jimenez, 32, was arrested early Monday morning in Monroe, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said. He is accused of fatally attacking a woman he knew in the common area of a Spotswood-Gravel Hill Road residential building around 12:30 a.m.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

The Wrap: Covid, Wind Farm and Summer

Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance. . Gov. Phil Murphy said he began talks with legislative leaders about ending the public health emergency declared March 9, 2020, which was extended every 30 days since. It would currently expire in mid-June. 
Cape May County, NJinsidernj.com

Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford Kick Off Campaign for Upper Township Committee

Seeking to make commonsense common again, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford are kicking off their campaign for Upper Township Committee. A public and private sector communications specialist, Boninfante Kodytek has been a resident of Cape May County for thirty-nine years and, along with her husband and two daughters, has called Upper Township home for the last twenty-five years. She is a graduate of Temple University and earned a Master of Administrative Science from Farleigh Dickinson University. Mulford, a small business owner, school psychologist, and community advocate, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rowan University, having earned a Master of Arts and an Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Together, Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford have combined efforts to run a campaign to be ‘United 4 Upper.’
North Wildwood, NJ987thecoast.com

NORTH WILDWOOD TO BAN SALE OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

North Wildwood will become the next local community to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana. Council has an ordinance on its agenda Tuesday morning that would prohibit the sale of recreational pot. Council may also approve a resolution that would include Middle Township for construction office coverage.
Avalon, NJCape May County Herald

No Surprises in Uncontested Avalon, SIC Municipal Elections

COURT HOUSE – The May 11 municipal elections, in Avalon and Sea Isle City, saw a 16% turnout, with 484 ballots cast out of 3,024 registered voters. The following are the unofficial results from the Cape May County Clerk’s website (https://bit.ly/3uKjbkC). Avalon. Council-at-large, three seats, four-year terms. John McCorristin, 217.
Middle Township, NJ987thecoast.com

May 14, 2021

South Jersey Gas will be doing some pipeline replacement projects in Middle Township. The utility will be working on several streets in the coming weeks including Atlantic Avenue, Pacific Avenue, and Bayberry Drive. The full announcement is on the Township’s municipal website. 56 year old Stephanie Gregory of Galloway Township...
Cape May County, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May County 4-H fair canceled

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H fair has been canceled for the second year in a row, the county’s 4-H foundation said Friday. Foundation officials said they canceled the event due to added expenses for compliance, the uncertainty of occupancy levels on the fairgrounds and in its buildings, social distancing challenges and insufficient planning time.
Middle Township, NJCape May County Herald

MTPD Youth Camp Accepting Applications

COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department announced the official opening of its Police Youth Camp for 2021. According to a release, the department is accepting applications, which can be found at the Middle Township Police Records Department, both recreation centers, Elementary No. 2 and the middle school. Any child who attends Middle Township School district in fifth through sixth grades are eligible. Those students will have an application sent home with them today from their respective schools.
Cape May, NJCape May County Herald

Lower Man, 65, Killed by Motorist on Bay Drive

CAPE MAY BEACH - Lower Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian May 13, at approximately 2:28 p.m., on Bay Drive, in Cape May Beach. According to a release, initial investigation revealed John Baldwin Jr., 65, of Cape May Beach, was crossing Bay Drive on...
Wildwood Crest, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey Shore town bans smoking at beaches

A Cape May County town has banned smoking on its beaches and is cracking down on recreational marijuana use. The Borough of Wildwood Crest’s Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance Wednesday that banned beachgoers from lighting up on all parts of the beach. The municipality previously had allowed smoking in designated areas, according to a release from the borough.
Cape May, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May Office of Emergency Management gets a new coordinator

CAPE MAY — In a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager, Michael J. Voll, Robert W. Elwell Sr., was sworn in as the new Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. The Office of Emergency Management Coordinator is integral to the City of Cape May. Elwell Sr. brings with...
Cape May County, NJavalonboro.net

County Thanks Volunteers, Borough of Avalon for Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Cape May County Department of Health is preparing to move its vaccination clinic to Lower Cape May Regional High School’s field house on Monday, May 17th. th. Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson presented 43 volunteers and another 50 agencies and County Department of Health employees at the clinic in Avalon with certificates thanking them for their work since the beginning of the year.