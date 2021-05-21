GTT Group Releases 1st Quarter Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR)

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc (ITHUF). ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTC: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which includes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov, the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.iAnthus.com. The Company became a U.S. reporting company effective February 5, 2021. As such, the Company's financial statements are reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). All currency is expressed in U.S. dollars.