Days after Don Lemon announced he was done hosting ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,’ the newscaster returned with a newly named show aimed at ‘telling the truth.’. Eyes turned towards CNN on Monday (May 17) to see what the next chapter in Don Lemon’s career would look like. After announcing on the previous Friday that it was the “last night that [it] will be CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,” and subsequently causing a social media frenzy, Don, 55, returned with a newly named series, Don Lemon Tonight. “With the name change…comes a renewed commitment to do what we do,” Don said to viewers. “We may have a new name, but we have the same mission…[an] even stronger mission…to have the kinds of conversations America needs to move ahead as a country,” he added.