Military

‘Pogs’ To Be Phased Out As Currency In Base Stores

By Jesse Beckett, Guest Author
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePogs, a paper currency that has been in use by troops on overseas bases since 2001 is being phased out in line with the U.S. military’s pull-out of Afghanistan. The military withdrawal has meant the currency, which is known as pogs, will no longer be accepted tender. Spokesman Chris Ward said, “As closure of operations in Afghanistan continues, Exchange facilities in the country are transitioning to a cashless system.”

www.warhistoryonline.com
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US Seeking New Security Arrangements in Central Asia

WASHINGTON - As the United States moves to withdraw its last forces from Afghanistan, it is eyeing Central Asia more closely than at any other time since the early 2000s as a potential launching pad for residual counterterrorism operations in the region. But planning is complicated by these countries' skepticism...
Aerospace & DefenseBrookings Institution

US military options to enhance Arctic defense

Despite all the focus on strategic competition in Europe and Asia, one region of the world has at long last begun receiving the attention it warrants from the U.S. military: the Arctic. The Arctic is of unique importance to all Americans. First, the United States is one of just eight sovereign Arctic states — joined by Canada, Denmark (thanks to its autonomous territory Greenland), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, and Sweden — which allows for the exercise of certain sovereign rights in the region and bestows member status in the international Arctic Council.1 China is, of course, notably absent, despite its self-proclaimed (and at best dubious) status as a “near-Arctic” state2 and its observer status on the Arctic Council. Second, the effects of global climate change are increasing access to previously inaccessible Arctic areas and important transit and trade routes. This increased access results in yet another theatre for strategic competition, and thus, it is curious that the Arctic was not mentioned in the Biden administration’s Interim National Security Guidance3 — although it has engaged on Arctic issues around this month’s Arctic Council summit.4.
MilitaryStars and Stripes

End of an era: Base stores in Afghanistan to stop accepting ‘pogs’

KABUL, Afghanistan — The paper coins, or pogs, that troops have used at stores and collected as souvenirs on overseas bases for the last 20 years are being phased out as the U.S. military leaves Afghanistan. Some stores have already stopped using pogs, which were given as change instead of...
MilitaryPosted by
Newsweek

Russia Turns Back U.S. Military Convoy in Syria Confrontation

Russia's military stopped and turned back a U.S. convoy in Syria as friction grows between Washington, D.C., and Moscow over each other's roles in de-escalating conflict in the country. The Russian Defense Ministry's Syria reconciliation center said on Thursday that six American MRAP-type armored vehicles had taken an "uncoordinated route...
MilitaryPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

US, Russia hold parallel military drills in the Balkans

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia and Russia launched joint military exercises near Serbia's capital Thursday as U.S.-led forces held massive drills in neighboring Balkan states in what appeared to be Moscow’s resolve to maintain influence in the European region torn by wars during the 1990s. The Serbian and Russian...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Vandenberg Renamed a Space Force Base

The storied history of 150 square miles on Santa Barbara County’s northern coast started another chapter last Friday when the 63-year-old air force base outside Lompoc was renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base. Major General Deanna Burt led the dedication ceremony on May 14, saying the new name and new organization reflected that “the context in which we conduct this mission has changed — drastically. Space is no longer simply a benign operating environment. Space is competitive, congested, and contested.”