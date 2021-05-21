newsbreak-logo
Phasmophobia is adding two new types of ghosts to the beta branch

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you look at that, it's Phasmo Friday again. That's right, it's the time of the pre-weekend where I'm trying to decide if I need to pack up my ghost gear to do a bit of spook simming before Monday. Signs point to: probably. Phasmophobia has teased that it's about to get two new types of ghosts on the game's beta branch. Phasmo has gotten lots of changes during early access, but this will be the first time it's introduced new ghosts. The upcoming Yokai and Hantu both sound like they're going to be tough to flush out without getting killed. Perfect.

