Renegade Game Studios Announces New Tea Dragon Society Puzzles
Do you enjoy puzzles? How about tea? And what about dragons? In fact, what if we told you that Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop gaming company known for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals, has announced the creation of a new line of jigsaw puzzles that will undoubtedly sate all of these interests? Simply put, they did, and the puzzles are assured to satisfy your aesthetic leanings if you're into these things.