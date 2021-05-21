DreamVu honored by Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards Program

With 100 categories the A’ Design Award and Competition is the worlds’ largest design competition. But it is not just an award. It is an indicator of quality and perfection in design, recognized worldwide, bringing your design front and centre before design companies and professionals. Categories such as Interior Space and Exhibition Design; Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design; Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design; Arts, Crafts and Ready-Made Design; Landscape Planning and Garden Design and so many more. (You can find all the design categories here.) Entries will be judged by an international jury panel of scholars, professionals and media members and the benefits to the winners are inspiring. The trophy, of course, an invitation to the gala night, a certificate of quality, inclusion in the prestigious A’ Design Award and Competition exhibition and the yearly ResultBook but even more importantly press, PR, introduction to industry professionals and companies and international exposure. The fame, the prestige, the recognition and so much more.