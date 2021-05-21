newsbreak-logo
DreamVu honored by Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards Program

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. DreamVu Inc., the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, announced today that its PAL and PAL MINI 360° stereo depth cameras were recognized among the best in 3D vision today by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

