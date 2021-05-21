newsbreak-logo
New Exoskeleton Makes Work At Travis AFB Easier And Less Dangerous

By Jesse Beckett, Guest Author
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Air Force Base in California is the test site for a futuristic new exoskeleton that aims to make the work of service members easier and reduce injuries. In particular, porters (those who often carry, load, and offload cargo and equipment) are the intended recipients of the exoskeletons. U.S. Air Force porters are subject to injury due to the nature of their work, and often leave the service with long-term injuries.

#Air Forces#U S Air Force#Air Base#Home Base#Construction Materials#Power Systems#Wearable Tech#U S Air Force#The Air Mobility Command#Xaviar Archangel#Sci Fi#General Electric#The U S Armed Forces#Idealab#The Air Force#Travis Air Force Base#Exoskeletons#Airmen#Objects#Prototype Stages
