New Exoskeleton Makes Work At Travis AFB Easier And Less Dangerous
Travis Air Force Base in California is the test site for a futuristic new exoskeleton that aims to make the work of service members easier and reduce injuries. In particular, porters (those who often carry, load, and offload cargo and equipment) are the intended recipients of the exoskeletons. U.S. Air Force porters are subject to injury due to the nature of their work, and often leave the service with long-term injuries.