Baby Alligator Makes Appearance at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship has given us a wild leaderboard headed into the weekend, but that wasn't the only craziness we saw on Friday. During the middle of the second round, a baby alligator walked right through the Ocean Course in Kiawah.

As Scott Van Pelt noted, that's a tiny gator combined to some of the enormous ones hanging out around the course. It's kind of cute. Well, as cute as an apex predator can be anyway.

The tiny gator walked right in front of Cameron Tringale who was just having a day. Tringale carded an 82 to go 10-over on the day and sits +8 for the tournament. That came just 24 hours after he was -2 and among the leaders following the first round. Having a gator interrupt his round was just one more annoyance.

There were lots of shots of alligators during Round 2, but this was the only one we saw bold enough to cross the course during play. A few more looks at the gators living near the course are below.

PGA Championship - Round Two | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

PGA Championship - Round Two | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

PGA Championship - Round Two | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

If you're looking to get me a future birthday gift, I'll opt out of hanging on a golf course infested with alligators, though I appreciate the thought.