newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Baby Alligator Makes Appearance at PGA Championship

By Ryan Phillips
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago

The PGA Championship has given us a wild leaderboard headed into the weekend, but that wasn't the only craziness we saw on Friday. During the middle of the second round, a baby alligator walked right through the Ocean Course in Kiawah.

As Scott Van Pelt noted, that's a tiny gator combined to some of the enormous ones hanging out around the course. It's kind of cute. Well, as cute as an apex predator can be anyway.

The tiny gator walked right in front of Cameron Tringale who was just having a day. Tringale carded an 82 to go 10-over on the day and sits +8 for the tournament. That came just 24 hours after he was -2 and among the leaders following the first round. Having a gator interrupt his round was just one more annoyance.

There were lots of shots of alligators during Round 2, but this was the only one we saw bold enough to cross the course during play. A few more looks at the gators living near the course are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RIlm_0a7RMMva00
PGA Championship - Round Two | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huBvY_0a7RMMva00
PGA Championship - Round Two | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrEix_0a7RMMva00
PGA Championship - Round Two | Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

If you're looking to get me a future birthday gift, I'll opt out of hanging on a golf course infested with alligators, though I appreciate the thought.

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Van Pelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligators#Cute Baby#The Pga Championship#Espn#Espn#Ocean Course#Baby Alligator#Kiawah#Play#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Here Are All the Incredible Things NFL Stars Are Doing in Chiefs' Tailgate Picture

The full schedule for the 2021 NFL season will be officially released tonight, but enough information has leaked that we already have a pretty good idea of what every team will be facing starting in September. It's also the time of year where each organization's social teams get to shine. Each of the 32 franchises wants to present its yearly schedule in a fresh, fun, and engaging way.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Lakers-Warriors Play-In Game Draws Huge Ratings

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in their Western Conference play-in game Wednesday night. The highly-anticipated matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry also drew huge ratings despite a 10 p.m. ET tip-off. The game had an average of 5.618 million viewers, peaking at 6.149 million...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tim Tebow Wears Football Uniform

Tim Tebow signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars early this morning and joined them on the field for some practice time. The 33-year-old, who will be playing his first-ever snaps at tight end when they get that organized, wore a No. 85 jersey and used his generous proportions to fill it out.
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife Is A Perfect 10; Ticket To Tiger Woods PGA Debut Event Sells For Big Money!

Brooks Koepka is currently one of the best golfers in the world and plays on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.
GolfESPN

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfPGA Tour

Jordan Spieth Slam chances dwindle at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Jordan Spieth, who was going for the career Grand Slam at the 103th PGA Championship at Kiawah, shot a third-round 68 to get to even par for the tournament. He rued several missed chances and will likely be too far back to contend for the victory,...
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson shaky but takes one-shot lead at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Brooks Koepka can barely bend down to get his ball from the hole. Phil Mickelson is battling father time before our eyes. While the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah was a celebration of youthful virtuosity (Rory McIlroy), the 2021 PGA has become a drama of the human condition. It’s about scar tissue both literal and figurative, and man’s animating quest to catch up to his younger self.
GolfWashington Post

One name dominated the PGA Championship on Friday: Phil!

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Almost 53 years have whizzed by since that weekend in the hell of Texas when, as Dan Jenkins wrote it, “ … a middle-aged man struck a marvelous blow for tired, portly, beer-drinking, slow-moving fathers of seven.” That’s when 48-year-old Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship in San Antonio, in a July heat that heckled them all even upon the cooler Earth of then.
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

Branden Grace takes lead on another testing day at US PGA Championship

South Africa’s Branden Grace eased to the top of the leaderboard as Kiawah Island continued to pose a tough test on day two of the 103rd US PGA Championship. As overnight leader Corey Conners battled to remain in contention, Grace took advantage of the two par fives on the front nine of the Ocean Course to reach the turn in 34.
Golfwcn247.com

Veteran pro Streelman looks to strike at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Streelman knows he'll enjoy his Sunday in contention, no matter how many major champions he will have to compete with in the final round at the PGA Championship. Streelman is the 42-year-old long-time pro who finds himself fourth at the Ocean Course, three shots behind leader Phil Mickelson. Along with five-time major winner in Lefty, Streelman must get past Brooks Koepka in second and Louis Oosthuizen in third. Close behind Streelman and the past two U.S. Open winners in Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau. Streelman is ready for the challenge of it all, knowing he'll be happy whatever the result.
GolfThe State

Can Phil Mickelson finish it? PGA Championship TV coverage, purse distribution, more

The first three rounds of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course have created some compelling storylines heading into Sunday’s final round. Phil Mickelson, at the age of 50, holds a one-stroke lead over two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in his bid to become the oldest major champion in history. The final pairing of Mickelson and Koepka have a combined nine major titles — five for Mickelson and four for Koepka.
GolfBakersfield Californian

Bryce Miller: Phil Mickelson making noise on leaderboard at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — To understand Phil Mickelson’s thoughts on fighting golf’s young stars, Bryson DeChambeau’s bazooka driver and the unforgiving march of time at 50 along life’s back nine, we go to ... Padraig Harrington. Unpeeling the remarkable onion that was Mickelson finishing his round Friday with a birdie...
Hobbiesawesemo.com

PGA DFS: Showdown Spotlight Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel | Round 3 of The PGA Championship

Putting stock into the majors this year, DraftKings is keeping our interest with another $50,000 to first offering for the third round PGA DFS Slate. It’s been a thrilling two days, one that saw the leaderboard almost flip entirely on day two, as the golfers that had the better scores from yesterday’s opening round came out and really struggled in the afternoon winds. So, the scoring average was a bit higher, 75.5, the afternoon wave was way worse, bringing the cut all the way down to +5! A couple of huge names were sitting on that number, including Patrick Reed & Webb Simpson, who continues his major cut streak, now making the last 16 in a row. Incredible. 80 other golfers will join Reed & Simpson in playing the weekend here at Kiawah Island, one of the best courses in the world.
Golfsportschatplace.com

2021 PGA Championship Final Round: Best Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks, Predictions 5/23/21

The Line — Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. This Sunday, the PGA Tour will present golf fans with the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship. Before I discuss my favorite matchup bets for the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship let’s take a look at the current leaders in final round scoring average on the PGA Tour.
NFLPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

WATCH: Tom Brady Adding $6 Million, 77-Foot Boat To Collection

Brady appeared alongside Wajer Yachts via video link to announce the company's latest luxury yacht, a $6 million, 77-foot boat which hasn't even hit the water yet. “I was in New England for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community,” Brady said during the Wajer 77 livestream. “But moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay. The first thing I did when I got here was I said, ‘I need a boat. I need to get out here on this beautiful water.’”
Golfsportsmax.tv

US PGA Championship: Mickelson makes history with sixth major crown

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner in golf history after claiming the US PGA Championship. Mickelson made history thanks to the 50-year-old American's two-stroke victory at Kiawah Island on Sunday, eclipsing Julius Boros (48 years and four months at the 1968 PGA Championship). A final-round 73 saw Mickelson clinch...