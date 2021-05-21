newsbreak-logo
Becky G Reflects on Playing Groundbreaking LGBTQ Character in ‘Power Rangers’ Ahead of Pride Week: ‘I Was So Honored’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

The role of a lifetime! Becky G has nothing but good memories about working on 2017’s Power Rangers and representing the LGBTQ community with her character.

“[It] was such a big deal for me as an actress,” Becky G, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 20, while reflecting on her character the Yellow Power Ranger a.k.a. Trini Kwan’s onscreen struggle with her sexuality.

As the first queer hero in the franchise, the “Shower” singer didn’t take her role lightly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExzMU_0a7RLTte00
Becky G. Shutterstock (2)

Knowing that my character mattered [was huge],” she explained. “I wanted her to be a true reflection of someone who is discovering more about herself. On top of that, being [given] this responsibility of, like, saving the world and being a superhero, but making sure she was [still herself]. Trini was, like, a real girl — a real girl in high school, figuring out who she is and where she’s going with her life.”

The “Pam pam pam” singer, who has partnered with Michelob Ultra for their Movement Live experience later this month, noted that she felt a sense of responsibility to represent her Latin community, which hasn’t traditionally been associated with superheroes on screen.

“All I really had growing up was, like, Dora the Explorer. Shoutout to Dora — she’s a real one — but we never had, like, a princess really to look up to or superhero to look up to,” Becky G said. “And so, to be a female Latina superhero representing somebody who was questioning her sexuality, I just feel so badass, honestly. I was so honored to play that character.”

She remembered wanting to tell Trini’s story to the best of her abilities so viewers could really connect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gk6r_0a7RLTte00
Becky G in ‘Power Rangers.’ Kimberly French/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I think what she was experiencing isn’t something that you just wake up and know. And even if you did, it’s not something that’s easy to talk about especially at her age given the area she grew up in and also the cultural circumstances that she grew up in,” she continued. “And so just making it just very, very honest and raw, like, for the individuals who read that [about] Trini, they knew. And for people who didn’t, it went right over their heads. And I think that that was what was really honest about her character.”

The A-X-L actress revealed that fans have continued to come up to her and tell them their own fan theories about Trini and what they want to happen next.

“I hear all kinds of things. Fans are so funny. They’re, like, ‘I’m waiting for the day where Trini has to choose between Kimberly (Naomi Scott) and Zack (Ludi Lin) and she has to figure out who she’s going to be with,’” she recalled. “They’re always talking about a sequel and when is that going to come?”

While fans are holding out hope for an eventual sequel, Becky G is “thankful” for everything the movie gave her, including “amazing friendships” and creating a “turning point” in her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAZJ2_0a7RLTte00
Moviestore/Shutterstock

“As a young Latina living alone for the first time, [it] was such a big deal. It was my first time living in my own apartment, living in another country away from my family. And I will always be thankful for what that was,” she told Us. “And as far as, like, what fans hope — what’s really cool is that Power Rangers the franchise is what it is. They’re probably going to do so many more things with it and more Power Rangers will come.”

‘Power Rangers.’The Gnome Alone actress added: “The great thing about it is, it could have been anybody under the mask and in that suit and that’s why I’m so thankful to have been a part of such a cool project.”

Becky G has a lot to be grateful for since she starred in Power Rangers, one of which is her partnership with Michelob Ultra for their Movement Live: Friends and Familia virtual workout taking place on Wednesday, May 26.

“It’s basically, like, a workout with some various special individuals. I’m going to have a special little [part and] my man, Sebastian [Lletget], who is a soccer player, [will make a cameo],” she told Us. “I want to inspire the families at home to work out together. It’s just one of those things where I would hope that the energy is so contagious enough that people feel like they’re not working out, but by the end of it, by the next day, they feel that soreness. And they’re, like, ‘Wow, I actually did that. I earned that Michelob ultra for the end of the workout.’”

For more information on Michelob Ultra’s Movement Live experience, click here.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

