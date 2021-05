The Adair County Health Department has scheduled a curbside vaccine clinic for Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the health department facility at 1001 S. Jamison, Kirksville. The clinic is open to all individuals age 18 and older who live or work in the United States and who have not yet completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.