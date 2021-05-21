newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gettysburg, PA

Jeremy Arthur Plank obituary 1992~2021

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeremy Arthur Plank, 29, Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, May 21, 2021 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born, January 7, 1992 in Gettysburg, PA the son of Perry L. and Sandra L. Cunningham Plank of Gettysburg, PA. Jeremy was a 2010 graduate...

fcfreepresspa.com
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Animals#Gettysburg High School#St James Lutheran Church#Dolly D Plank#Memorial Service#Monahan Funeral Home#Evergreen Cemetery#Online Obituary#Interment#Franklin County Vo Tech#Funeral Expenses#Maternal Grandparents#Friends#Flowers#Pa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Church Briefs

Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community. * Worship at the Gettysburg Rec Park amphitheater with Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on May 16 at 10 a.m. Spend an hour with others like yourself seeking the Almighty under the wide open (hopefully blue) sky. Bring your chair, bring your mask and bring your friends. Everyone is welcome!
Chambersburg, PAPosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Maryann Fisher: A Capitol love affair

She and husband Bob moved here decades ago but Maryann Fisher calls Chambersburg home. Their daughter Bridget was just three when they moved; and son Mike was born here. Mike was in high school when the family visited the Capitol Theatre to see A Christmas Carol, presented by Totem Pole Playhouse. It was a perfect first-experience for all of them; and Maryann’s love affair with performing arts and the Capitol Theatre began. From then on, the family attended many shows and events.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Mercy House grand opening Friday

The public is invited to the grand opening of the Mercy House Recovery Center today from noon to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Mercy House, 45 West High Street, Gettysburg. The Recovery Center is located in a former Catholic convent now owned by the County of Adams. The center will house men who are recovering from opioid addictions. The center will be managed by the RASE Project, which has similar houses in Lancaster, Harrisburg and Carlisle. The center is almost entirely funded by donations.
Gettysburg, PAPosted by
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg National Military Park & Gettysburg Foundation Partnership Project: Culp’s Hill Rehabilitation

Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation are partnering on a Culp’s Hill rehabilitation project. The project will improve the cultural and natural landscape of 18-acres of Culp’s Hill where key battle action occurred on July 2-3, 1863. Work will include the removal of brush and select understory (trees five inches or less in diameter) along the east side of Union earthworks from the Spangler’s Spring area to the summit of Culp’s Hill. Select larger diameter trees growing within the earthworks will be felled in place. In addition to the increased visibility within the woodlot, additional interpretive signage and improved visitor access will be provided to historically significant features along the battlelines.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Family sought

The Adams County Coroner’s office is looking for the family of Raymond Sherman, age 76, who resided in Union Township. Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 717-337-0962.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

One Hundred Nights of Taps to return Memorial Day

One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, returns with its opening ceremony on Memorial Day, May 31. Now in its fifth year, the program features the sounding of taps every night at 7 p.m. to honor the soldiers buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery and all of the heroes who have died in the service of our nation.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Gettysburg Borough Council Candidate: Chris Berger

Residence: 156 Seminary Avenue, Gettysburg PA, 17325 — Ward #2. Employment: American History Teacher, Upper Adams School District. Education: B.A. History, Juniata College; M.Ed., Educational Leadership, Shippensburg University. Political experience: Gettysburg Borough Council 2017 – present. Community involvement: Gettysburg Municipal Authority Board Member 2020 – present, Canner Funds Board Member...
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Joyce visits Taylor's Greenhouse

Rep. John Joyce (R-13) visited The Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County’s Family Business of the Year where he was treated like family. The congressman turned up at Taylor’s Greenhouse to congratulate the owners for the award and learn a little about how the business survived during the early stages of the pandemic.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Gettysburg Borough Mayor Candidate: Chad Alan Carr

Education: Dickinson High School, Amarillo College, Sam Houston State University. Political Experience: Volunteer for Adams County Democratic Committee. Community involvement: Gettysburg Community Theatre, Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public Schools, YWCA’s Dancing With The Local Stars, Chamber Of Commerce, Taste Of The Town Local Celebrity Chef, Music, Gettysburg, Totem Pole Playhouse, Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg Festival, Main Street Gettysburg, Gettysburg Pride, helping HBO’s award-winning series “We’re Here” to film in Gettysburg, and spear heading a National Community Theatre Festival with American Association of Community Theatres to help bring over 600 people to downtown for a week in June 2019.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

2 barns burn Wednesday

A former Civil War hospital was one of two Adams County barns that burned within about 14 hours Wednesday. Authorities were dispatched about 2 a.m. to the historic structure on the south edge of the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg site off Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) near U.S. Route 15, according to Barlow Fire Chief Eric Hubbard.