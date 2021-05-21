Jeremy Arthur Plank obituary 1992~2021

Education: Dickinson High School, Amarillo College, Sam Houston State University. Political Experience: Volunteer for Adams County Democratic Committee. Community involvement: Gettysburg Community Theatre, Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg Area School District, Hanover Public Schools, YWCA’s Dancing With The Local Stars, Chamber Of Commerce, Taste Of The Town Local Celebrity Chef, Music, Gettysburg, Totem Pole Playhouse, Majestic Theatre, Gettysburg Festival, Main Street Gettysburg, Gettysburg Pride, helping HBO’s award-winning series “We’re Here” to film in Gettysburg, and spear heading a National Community Theatre Festival with American Association of Community Theatres to help bring over 600 people to downtown for a week in June 2019.