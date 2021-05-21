Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.