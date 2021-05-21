Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.baseballnewssource.com