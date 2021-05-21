Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL's holdings in Comcast were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.