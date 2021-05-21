newsbreak-logo
NLBMDA strongly criticizes NRLA resignation

By James Anderson
lbmjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC — The National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association (NLBMDA) strongly criticized the decision of the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association (NRLA) to leave the NLBMDA, saying it ignores the accomplishments of the past year, divides the industry, and reduces its political influence at a critical time. On May...

