Noir Price Tops $0.0228 (NOR)

By Don Miller
 1 day ago

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Noir has a total market capitalization of $467,973.91 and approximately $755.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

