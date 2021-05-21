Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.71

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dnb Asa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.