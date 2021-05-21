Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity June 15

newsbreak-logo
By City News Service
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Dodger Stadium will be back in full swing June 15, with tickets for full-capacity 50,000-seat games on sale Thursday, the team announced Friday. For the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections. Tickets for the Giants ( May 30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) games are on sale now, and tickets for home stadium games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies go on sale Tuesday.

