Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity June 15

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Oakland Athletics will collide with the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 of the AL three-game set at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:07 PM ET. Oakland is in 3rd place at 27-19 in the American League with one game behind and took the lead in the West Division with a .587 team percentage. The Athletics won the opening game of a three-game series at 8-4 versus the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Oakland Athletics just lost the series against the Houston Astros with a 1 win and 2 losses record. In winning the opening game of the next series, Starter James Kaprielian allowed just 4 hits and 2 earned runs with one walk granted but struck out 9 batters in 5.2 innings pitched. Center Fielder Ramon Laureano led Oakland’s batters with 3 runs on 4 hits and an RBI while 2nd Baseman Chad Pinder added a two-run score on 3 hits with 3 RBIs in the winning effort for the Athletics.