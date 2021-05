Here at Byrdie, we take a lot of pride in our diligence in researching and investigating, so you'll get the best of pretty much every product you try. Wouldn't it be nice if the same meticulous attention to detail was applied in-house for every cosmetics brand? While Byrdie's makeup line is still a dream in our little hearts, we're always looking for brands with a similar energy to ours, and that's what attracted us to Beautycounter. The brand is not only obsessed with being as green and clean as possible but also making sure you look good while doing so. Read on for more about one of the hottest clean-beauty brands.