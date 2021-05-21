Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)
Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.baseballnewssource.com