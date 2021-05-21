newsbreak-logo
Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 229 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evolus’ (EOLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “. Shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $311,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 7,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 770,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $360.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $334,236.80 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Economymodernreaders.com

MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 23,305.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.