newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Just Like That … We Have an Empty Nest

By Harry Hurley
Posted by 
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, we shared a feel good story about a bird’s nest that was built on the top of a wreath on one of our front doors. We were very excited about it. First, there was 4 eggs. A day later, there were 6. This afternoon I checked on...

wpgtalkradio.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empty Nest#The Nest#Eggs#Doors#Happier Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsThomasville Times-Enterprise

We have 3 kittens looking for ...

We have 3 kittens looking for their forever homes. They were orphaned at 4 days old. They have been hand raised and in the house. There's 2 girls and 1 boy. They love to play hard then sleep for a while. They are litter trained, eating Kitten Chow, and very loving.
Petsroyalexaminer.com

What to do if your dog keeps running away

Does your dog have a habit of running away from home? Here’s what you should know about this behavior and what you can do to stop it. Most dogs are naturally curious, and there are various reasons why one might wander. While dogs, especially males, are more likely to roam if they’re looking for a mate, they might also take off if they’re scared, bored, or chasing potential prey.
Petsbedlamfarm.com

“Hey Let’s Go Wake Up Maria!” I Have Great Dogs. They Are Full Of Fun

I love my dogs very much, on top of everything else, they love to have fun. I think their new roles as Wake Up Squad is their favorite thing. Maria was in a deep sleep this morning and I got up early. After I fed the dogs and let them out, I told them to be quiet and we all crept up the stairs together slowly.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Smell This in Your Home, You Might Have Roaches

Roaches are some of the most dreaded insects to find in your home. Their crunchy exterior, enormous bodies, and ability to fly make them revolting to most. In addition to all that, experts say these bugs can also have an unpleasant smell. You may have noticed an odd scent in your home, but never connected it to these creepy critters. Read on to find out which smell could mean you have roaches lurking in your home, and for more insects to look out for, If You Live Here, Prepare for a Mosquito Invasion Like You've Never Seen.
AnimalsKPVI Newschannel 6

Tiny Puppy Found In Trash Looks So Happy In His Forever Home | The Dodo

Tiny puppy who fit in the palm of his rescuer’s hand is four times the size six months later. For updates on more rescues from Northeast Animal Rescue, China, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/NortheastAnimalRescueChina, and on YouTube: http://thedo.do/northeastanimalrescuechina. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Story of the Day: Woman Is Nibbled by a Bear While Visiting the Toilet

An Alaskan woman was pecked by a bear from her behind as she attempted to do her business in a Chilkat Lake outhouse. During a visit to her brother's Chilkat Lake property, Shannon decided to use the nearby outhouse, an outbuilding with a toilet, one evening. The bathroom was a stand-alone cubicle with no plumbing somewhere in the open.
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Lonely goose and woman became best friends, then this happened

A woman was visiting a park, when a goose came up to her. After playing with him, she left and the goose started following her home. Hank the goose loved the woman so much that she started to visit him everyday. After learning he was domesticated, she found a great rescue for him. He now has lots of friends, and fell in love with another goose. She continues to visit him everyday.
Petsyourpickenscounty.com

Pretty lonely on the back porch

About 12 years ago, my wife Kathy started hearing a noise in our basement that sounded like a baby crying. When I went down there to check, I found a small gray cat with a heart-shaped white spot over her heart who had. somehow snuck into the basement and gotten...
Gravette, AReagleobserver.com

OPINION: I may have empty pockets but I am a blessed beef producer!

The day to honor our sainted mothers was on Sunday and I hope you were aware of the need you have to do great things for yours! She most certainly did for us, each of us have lives that have in one way or another, been influenced by our moms. We caused sleepless nights and many tears, hours and days of work, costs for clothing and food that may have caused her to go without needs, and yet she loved us! I wonder why at times, mine put up with me after I was old enough to know better and to do better.
Relationshipstinyhouseblog.com

Save space in a tiny house with two twins

If you sleep in a bed with a partner, you don’t share a pillow. So, why should you share a blanket? Having a double bed with twin blankets or duvets not only makes a lot of sense, but the idea can save a lot of room in a tiny space.
Home & GardenPen City Current

Lessons of a locked pantry door – Empty Nest by Curt Swarm

You know you’ve been in the insurance business a long time when you go to a home for an appointment, realize you’ve been in the home before, but with a different family. (Deja vu all over again, as Yogi Berra would say?) Such was the case for me in Brighton. It was a nice brick ranch home. We sat in the same dining room, looked out the same picture window, at the same beautiful backyard, but with different people.
Religionchallies.com

We Have the Light So We Can Be the Light

A team of scientists at Surrey NanoSystems has the distinction of having created the blackest black known to man. It is darker than soot, darker than coal, darker than night. Once an object has been coated in their patented Vantablack, it stops reflecting light so that all visible depth and texture are lost, and the object takes on the appearance of a void. Vantablack sets a world record by absorbing 99.96 percent of visible light.
Boats & WatercraftsSFGate

Shouldn’t Every Boat Have a Crow’s Nest?

In June 2019, Breskell was on the hard at the Royal Newfoundland Yacht Club in Conception Bay South to undergo a refit for a second attempt of the Northwest Passage. A beautifully made aluminum crow’s nest, built by the professional metalworker Walt Trisdale in Port Townsend, WA, had arrived in a crate. As captain Olivier Huin had learned from the previous year’s attempt, this would offer a lofty viewing platform for locating a path through the Arctic ice. However, the design of actually mounting it to the mast still needed to be worked out. When Olivier asked me to do this, I took a hard gulp. To get this wrong would be catastrophic.