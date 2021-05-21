Just Like That … We Have an Empty Nest

The day to honor our sainted mothers was on Sunday and I hope you were aware of the need you have to do great things for yours! She most certainly did for us, each of us have lives that have in one way or another, been influenced by our moms. We caused sleepless nights and many tears, hours and days of work, costs for clothing and food that may have caused her to go without needs, and yet she loved us! I wonder why at times, mine put up with me after I was old enough to know better and to do better.