Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.
Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com