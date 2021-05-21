newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Walmart Stores#Walmart U S#Financial Shares#Equity Shares#Walmart U S#Wmt#Sec#Black Swift Group Llc#Albion Financial Group Ut#Perennial Advisors Llc#Citigroup#Credit Suisse Group#Telsey Advisory Group#Peg#The Thomson Reuters#Board Of Directors#Marketbeat Com#Walmart International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells 16,947 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $679,744.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $552,996.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,301 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 7,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 770,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $334,236.80 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $141.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retailbaseballnewssource.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.