104.5 The Team Announces Charlie Voelker as New Afternoon Host
ALBANY, NY – May 21, 2021: Townsquare Media Inc.’s WTMM/104.5 The Team, The Capital Region’s Home for New York Sports, announced today that Charlie Voelker, the former UAlbany Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs and current host of 104.5 The Team’s Sunday Sports Buzz, will step into the afternoon drive co-host role alongside Dan Bahl. The new “Voelker and Bahl” afternoon show will debut on Tuesday, June 1st from 3 to 7pm.1045theteam.com