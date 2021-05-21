104.5 The Team Announces Charlie Voelker as New Afternoon Host

Records are made to be broken, and one established last week by a mostly Capital Region bowling team didn't have much of a shelf life. The quartet of Liz Kuhlkin of Rotterdam, Jessica Aiezza of Mechanicville, Suzie Morine of Castleton, and Robin Orlikowski of Grand Rapids, Mich. — calling themselves Bowl 2 Win — rolled a 1,003 single-game team score last week at the USBC Women's Championships in Reno, Nev. That set a tournament record since the women's championship went from five- to four-player teams in 2014. Orlikowski led the way with a 277, followed by Aiezza (269), Kuhlkin (247) and Morine (210).