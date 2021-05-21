newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

baseballnewssource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Shares#Verizon Wireless#Equity Shares#Bank Of Nova Scotia#Addison Capital Co#New Capital Management Lp#Gleason Group Inc#Sec#Verizon Communications#Tigress Financial#Oppenheimer#Scotiabank#Marketbeat Com#Receive News Ratings#Bank Of America#Vz Shares#Company#Analyst Estimates#Carrier#Wireless Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.79.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.28. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $493,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Other hedge funds have...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,301 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.