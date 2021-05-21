Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $100,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com