Is this the dawning of a new Minnesota Lynx dynasty?. New Lynx Natalie Achonwa seems to think so. On media day, she emphasized:. When you have a mind like (Coach Reeve’s), there’s no such thing as a rebuild. It’s just a reload. Yeah you lost the legacy of these great players and the careers they had, but you have to see who’s coming in too. And Coach Reeve is bringing in players that have a similar mindset, a similar approach, a similar sacrifice for the team. She’s built a culture here.