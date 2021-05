More and more, we’re seeing developers and publishers going back to beloved classics and bringing them back, revitalizing them with fresh ideas, gameplay improvements, and technological leaps. And while not all are equally successful (or even necessary), there’s little doubt that there’s obvious value in the idea of a remake. We’re now at a point in time where the PS2 generation is far enough away that many of the excellent games adorning its classic library could benefit massively from a similar treatment, and here, we’re going to be talking about exactly that, as we list fifteen PS2 games that we would love to see remade.