State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following arrests made by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. On April 18 at 2:11 a.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta at Chestnut and South 4th streets, in Cressona. The driver, George Trout, 20, of Cressona, was found to be under the influence and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and charges to be filed.