OneLedger Reaches 1-Day Volume of $596,936.00 (OLT)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $99,493.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.