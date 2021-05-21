EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Announces Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofED stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 3,270,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,805. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.