Pandemic: Bill modifies muni income tax rules

 4 days ago

The ranking Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee of the Ohio House of Representatives said the committee’s passage Wednesday of House Bill 157 could hinder the collection of municipal income taxes from employees who aren’t physically in a work site within a city or village limits. Rep. Lisa Sobecki,...

