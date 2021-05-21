Oh, Snap! It's the Best Toys of the Week

What started as a toyline soon blew up into a mega-franchise. Transformers have been around since the 1980s and it’s gone from a humble little toyline to comic books, cartoons, and even a blockbuster film franchise. Fans can’t get enough of this IP where we got to watch Autobots take on the Decepticons. Over the years, there have been a few notable video games to have released for this IP and like other IPs, there are some hits along with a ton of misses. We recently covered the best Godzilla games there are and we made note that there are a ton of subpar games which is the case here as well. Instead of focusing on games that might not have been as well-received or all that fun to play, we’re instead picking out the best of the best here. In this list, we’re highlighting some of the Transformer games you should check into if you haven’t already.