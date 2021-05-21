Niskayuna rowers earn Stotesbury gold last weekend, row on Fish Creek at NYS event this weekend
NISKAYUNA — A goal of two Niskayuna High School junior rowers was realized last weekend in Philadelphia. Niskayuna rowers Heather Schmidt and Jordan Zenner, both 17 years old, captured gold medals in the girls’ junior double at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. The event had been canceled in 2020 because of restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.dailygazette.com